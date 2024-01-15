See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:
Reinsurance Group of America (RGA - Free Report) : This company which, is a leading global provider of traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Reinsurance Group of America has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.86 compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Patria Investments Limited (PAX - Free Report) : This company which, offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Patria Investments Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.25 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scorev of B.
Cabot (CBT - Free Report) : This leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Cabot has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.58 compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
