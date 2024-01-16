Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) : This company which, offers airline passenger and cargo services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 day.

Steelcase (SCS - Free Report) : This company which, is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Coca Cola Femsa (KOF - Free Report) : This company which, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

ClevelandCliffs (CLF - Free Report) : This company which, is the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Assurant (AIZ - Free Report) : This company which, is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


