Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:  

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This company which, is a world leader in building materials systems and composite solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.77 compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Assurant (AIZ - Free Report) : This company which, is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Assurant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.82 compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Itron (ITRI - Free Report) : This technology company which is one of the leading global suppliers of a wide range of standard, advanced, and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, software, devices, sensors, data analytics and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Itron has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 23.10 compared with 36.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

