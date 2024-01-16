See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This company which, is a world leader in building materials systems and composite solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Patria Investments Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.77 compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score8 of A.
Assurant (AIZ - Free Report) : This company which, is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Assurant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.82 compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Itron (ITRI - Free Report) : This technology company which is one of the leading global suppliers of a wide range of standard, advanced, and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, software, devices, sensors, data analytics and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Itron has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 23.10 compared with 36.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
