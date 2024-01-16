See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Shutterstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 16th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 16th:
Novo Nordisk (NVO - Free Report) : This global healthcare company which is a leader in the worldwide diabetes market with a full portfolio of GLP-1 receptor agonists, modern insulins and human insulins, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Novo Nordisk has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Assurant (AIZ - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Assurant has a PEG ratio of 0.74 compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Patria Investments Limited (PAX - Free Report) : This company which offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Patria Investments Limited has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
