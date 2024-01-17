See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:
PagSeguro Digital (PAGS - Free Report) : This financial technology company which, solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 days.
PagSeguro Digital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.64 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Banco Santander (SAN - Free Report) : This company which, is the biggest bank in Spain provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Banco Santander has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.46 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) : This international energy company which, is based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
YPF Sociedad Anonima has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.01 compared with 6.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
