Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 17th:

AZZ (AZZ - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world's infrastructure, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

AZZ has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Enersys (ENS - Free Report) : This company which, is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distribution of various industrial batteries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Enersys has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Assurant (AIZ - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Assurant has a PEG ratio of 0.74 compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

