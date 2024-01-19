See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) - free report >>
Owens Corning Inc (OC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) - free report >>
Owens Corning Inc (OC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:
Komatsu (KMTUY - Free Report) : This company which, is a major manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.
Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus
Komatsu Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Komatsu Ltd. Quote
Komatsu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.20 compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Komatsu Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Komatsu Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Komatsu Ltd. Quote
Hancock Whitney (HWC - Free Report) : This is a bank and financial holding company which, operates across the states of Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida and Texas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Hancock Whitney Corporation Price and Consensus
Hancock Whitney Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote
Hancock Whitney has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.41 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Hancock Whitney Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Hancock Whitney Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This company which, is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus
Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote
Owens Corning has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.66 compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Owens Corning Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Owens Corning Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Owens Corning Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.