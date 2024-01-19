Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:  

Komatsu (KMTUY - Free Report) : This company which, is a major manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.20 compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Hancock Whitney (HWC - Free Report) : This is a bank and financial holding company which, operates across the states of Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida and Texas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Hancock Whitney has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.41 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This company which, is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.66 compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

