Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22:
Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Northern Trust Corporation's shares gained 26.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo's shares gained 20.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Woodward, Inc. (WWD - Free Report) : This aerospace and industrial control solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Woodward's shares gained 13.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
