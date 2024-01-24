Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23:

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) : This cryptofinance technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Coinbase Global's shares gained 56.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wayfair Inc. (W - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Wayfair's shares gained 35.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS - Free Report) : This compression services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.

Kodiak Gas Services' shares gained 30.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


cryptocurrency