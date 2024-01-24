See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23:
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) : This cryptofinance technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Coinbase Global's shares gained 56.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Wayfair Inc. (W - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.
Wayfair's shares gained 35.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS - Free Report) : This compression services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.
Kodiak Gas Services' shares gained 30.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
