See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) - free report >>
Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) - free report >>
Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26:
Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO - Free Report) : This mining and mineral exploration company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Eldorado Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote
Eldorado Gold Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.95, compared with 25.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Eldorado Gold Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Eldorado Gold Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA price-consensus-chart | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote
Intesa Sanpaolo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA PE Ratio (TTM)
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA pe-ratio-ttm | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote
PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This truck manufacturer companycarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus
PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote
PACCAR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.97 compared with 20.49 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PACCAR Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
PACCAR Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PACCAR Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.