Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26:

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO - Free Report) : This mining and mineral exploration company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Eldorado Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote

Eldorado Gold Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.95, compared with 25.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Eldorado Gold Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Eldorado Gold Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Eldorado Gold Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA price-consensus-chart | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote

Intesa Sanpaolo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA PE Ratio (TTM)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA PE Ratio (TTM)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA pe-ratio-ttm | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote

PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This truck manufacturer companycarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

PACCAR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.97 compared with 20.49 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PACCAR Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PACCAR Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PACCAR Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PACCAR Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) - free report >>

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) - free report >>

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks