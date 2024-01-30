Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29:

Western Digital Corporation (WDC - Free Report) : This data storage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.5% over the last 60 days.

Western Digital's shares gained 39.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

QCR Holdings' shares gained 28.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Sandy Spring Bancorp's shares gained 27.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


 


