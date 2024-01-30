See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Western Digital Corporation (WDC) - free report >>
QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Western Digital Corporation (WDC) - free report >>
QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29:
Western Digital Corporation (WDC - Free Report) : This data storage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.5% over the last 60 days.
Western Digital Corporation Price and Consensus
Western Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Western Digital Corporation Quote
Western Digital's shares gained 39.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Western Digital Corporation Price
Western Digital Corporation price | Western Digital Corporation Quote
QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
QCR Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
QCR Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote
QCR Holdings' shares gained 28.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
QCR Holdings, Inc. Price
QCR Holdings, Inc. price | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Sandy Spring Bancorp's shares gained 27.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Price
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. price | Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.