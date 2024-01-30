Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC - Free Report) : This metallurgical coal mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Warrior Met Coal’s shares gained 33.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD - Free Report) : This consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

World Acceptance’s shares gained 45% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO - Free Report) : This mining and exploration company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado’s shares gained 23% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

