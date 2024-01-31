Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN - Free Report) : This banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY - Free Report) : This financial products and services company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


