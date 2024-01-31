See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN - Free Report) : This banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Quote
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY - Free Report) : This financial products and services company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA price-consensus-chart | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Dividend Yield (TTM)
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA dividend-yield-ttm | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.