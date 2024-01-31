See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:
ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
ADMA’s shares gained 52% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO - Free Report) : This exoskeleton products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.
Ekso Bionics’ shares gained 56.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
InhibikaseTherapeutics, Inc. (IKT - Free Report) : This clinical-stage pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.
Inhibikase’s shares gained 270.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
