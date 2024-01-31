Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

ADMA’s shares gained 52% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO - Free Report) : This exoskeleton products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

Ekso Bionics’ shares gained 56.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

InhibikaseTherapeutics, Inc. (IKT - Free Report) : This clinical-stage pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

Inhibikase’s shares gained 270.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

