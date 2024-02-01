Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1:

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) : This integrated power company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

NRG Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.66, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25 compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI - Free Report) : This financial holding company for Midland States Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Midland States Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.04 compared with 11.00 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


