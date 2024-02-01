See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1:
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) : This integrated power company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
NRG Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.66, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25 compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI - Free Report) : This financial holding company for Midland States Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
Midland States Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.04 compared with 11.00 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
