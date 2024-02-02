We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
United States Cellular Corporation (USM - Free Report) : This company which provides wireless telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
United States Cellular Corporation Price and Consensus
United States Cellular Corporation price-consensus-chart | United States Cellular Corporation Quote
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Price and Consensus
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Quote
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF - Free Report) : This Coca-Cola franchise bottling company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) : This company which provides health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
HCA Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus
HCA Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HCA Healthcare, Inc. Quote
Axos Financial, Inc. (AX - Free Report) : This company which provides consumer and business banking products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
AXOS FINANCIAL, INC Price and Consensus
AXOS FINANCIAL, INC price-consensus-chart | AXOS FINANCIAL, INC Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.