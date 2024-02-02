Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

United States Cellular Corporation (USM - Free Report) : This company which provides wireless telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF - Free Report) : This Coca-Cola franchise bottling company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) : This company which provides health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Axos Financial, Inc. (AX - Free Report) : This company which provides consumer and business banking products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

computers consumer-staples finance