3 Stocks to Buy for Consistent Sales Growth

Consistent sales growth is key, as it’s the foundation of generating profits. Strong revenue generation allows companies to achieve scaling efficiencies, generate continuous shareholder value, and many other clear benefits.
And when it comes to top line strength, three companies – Eagle Materials (
EXP Quick Quote EXP - Free Report) , Cintas ( CTAS Quick Quote CTAS - Free Report) , and Haemonetics ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) – have all meaningfully expanded their revenues over the years.
All three have seen recent positive earnings estimate revisions, reflecting optimism among analysts. For those seeking top line compounders, let’s take a closer look at each.
Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes cement, concrete and aggregates, gypsum wallboard, recycled paperboard, and oil and gas proppants from a wide number of facilities across the US. Analysts have raised their earnings expectations across the board, landing it into a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The company’s sales growth has remained steadily strong, as we can see illustrated below. Consensus expectations for its current year suggest 7% year-over-year revenue growth, with estimates for FY25 indicating an additional 6.3% boost.
Please note that the last value is on a trailing twelve-month basis.
Shares have had a great showing over the last six months, gaining more than 20% in value and widely outperforming relative to the general market. Favorable quarterly results have helped drive the move, with EXP shares moving higher post-earnings in back-to-back releases.
Cintas’ products and services include uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid, and safety products, taking care of any business needs. Like EXP, the company has enjoyed modest positive earnings estimate revisions.
The stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Cintas’ top line has grown nicely over the years, with FY23 sales of $8.8 billion 65% higher compared to FY17. Growth is forecasted to continue, with consensus expectations for its current fiscal year (FY24) suggesting 12% higher earnings on 8% improved sales.
CTAS’ shareholder-friendly nature certainly shouldn’t be overlooked, with the company currently sporting a sizable 23.7% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. The payout ratio sits at a sustainable 39% of its earnings.
Haemonetics
Haemonetics provides blood management solutions to customers encompassing blood and plasma collectors, hospitals, and health care providers globally. The stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with the revisions trend for its current fiscal year particularly bullish, up nearly 30% over the last year.
The company sports the most impressive growth profile of the bunch, as consensus expectations for its current year indicate 30% earnings growth paired with a 9% sales climb. Shares aren’t stretched concerning valuation, with the current 18.5X forward 12-month earnings multiple nicely beneath the 26.5X five-year median and the respective Zacks – Medical Products industry average,
Keep an eye out for Haemonetics’ next quarterly release scheduled for February 8
th before the market’s open. Consensus expectations heading into the release reflect 14% earnings growth on 6% higher sales. Bottom Line
Strong revenue generation leads to many positives, such as scaling efficiencies and meaningful earnings growth.
And when it comes to strong revenue trends, all three companies above – Eagle Materials (
EXP Quick Quote EXP - Free Report) , Cintas ( CTAS Quick Quote CTAS - Free Report) , and Haemonetics ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) – precisely fit the criteria.
In addition to inspiring revenue growth, all three have enjoyed favorable earnings estimate revisions, indicating bullishness among analysts.
