See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) - free report >>
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) - free report >>
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2:
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Price and Consensus
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Quote
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's shares gained 22.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Price
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation price | The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Quote
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) : This company which provides health care services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
HCA Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus
HCA Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HCA Healthcare, Inc. Quote
HCA Healthcare's shares gained 36.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
HCA Healthcare, Inc. Price
HCA Healthcare, Inc. price | HCA Healthcare, Inc. Quote
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Price and Consensus
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. price-consensus-chart | HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Quote
HOOKIPA Pharma's shares gained 38.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Price
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. price | HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.