Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2:

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's shares gained 22.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) : This company which provides health care services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.  

HCA Healthcare's shares gained 36.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

HOOKIPA Pharma's shares gained 38.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

