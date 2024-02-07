We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC - Free Report) : This megawatt-scale power solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (META - Free Report) : This company which provides social media platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
The Clorox Company (CLX - Free Report) : This consumer and professional products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA - Free Report) : This biotherapeutic research and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Kemper Corporation (KMPR - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.