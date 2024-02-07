Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY - Free Report) : This investment and trading company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.84 compared with 21.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY - Free Report) : This diversified retail and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

J Sainsbury plc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.72 compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Bausch Health Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.00 compared with 21.97 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

