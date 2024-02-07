See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7:
The Clorox Company (CLX - Free Report) : This consumer and professional products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% the last 60 days.
The Clorox Company Price and Consensus
The Clorox Company price-consensus-chart | The Clorox Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.
The Clorox Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
The Clorox Company dividend-yield-ttm | The Clorox Company Quote
Kemper Corporation (KMPR - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 14.9% the last 60 days.
Kemper Corporation Price and Consensus
Kemper Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kemper Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
Kemper Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kemper Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Kemper Corporation Quote
Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC - Free Report) : This food products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% the last 60 days.
Lancaster Colony Corporation Price and Consensus
Lancaster Colony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lancaster Colony Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Lancaster Colony Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Lancaster Colony Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Lancaster Colony Corporation Quote
