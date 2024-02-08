We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Post Holdings, Inc. (POST - Free Report) : This consumer-packaged goods holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Post Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Post Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Post Holdings, Inc. Quote
Asana, Inc. (ASAN - Free Report) : This work management platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Asana, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asana, Inc. Quote
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
ACM Research, Inc. Price and Consensus
ACM Research, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ACM Research, Inc. Quote
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY - Free Report) : This diversified consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Henkel AG & Co. Price and Consensus
Henkel AG & Co. price-consensus-chart | Henkel AG & Co. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.