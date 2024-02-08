Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST - Free Report) : This consumer-packaged goods holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Asana, Inc. (ASAN - Free Report) : This work management platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY - Free Report) : This diversified consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


