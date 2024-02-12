See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12:
The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK - Free Report) : This building products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
The AZEK Company Inc's shares gained 58.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Demant A/S (WILYY - Free Report) : This hearing healthcare and audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Demant A/S's shares gained 22.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This lifestyle products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Ralph Lauren Corporation's shares gained 51.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.