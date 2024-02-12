See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12:
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) : This workplace technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
Xerox Holdings Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.99 compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This medical device company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Embecta Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.67 compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN - Free Report) : This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.36 compared with 22.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
