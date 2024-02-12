Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12:

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) : This workplace technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Xerox Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

Xerox Holdings Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.99 compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Xerox Holdings Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Xerox Holdings Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Xerox Holdings Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This medical device company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Embecta Corp. Price and Consensus

Embecta Corp. Price and Consensus

Embecta Corp. price-consensus-chart | Embecta Corp. Quote

Embecta Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.67 compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Embecta Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Embecta Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Embecta Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Embecta Corp. Quote

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN - Free Report) : This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Price and Consensus

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Price and Consensus

Horace Mann Educators Corporation price-consensus-chart | Horace Mann Educators Corporation Quote

Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.36 compared with 22.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Horace Mann Educators Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) - free report >>

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) - free report >>

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) - free report >>

Published in

finance