New Strong Buy Stocks for February 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN - Free Report) : This midstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC - Free Report) : This finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.