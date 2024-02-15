Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This automobile giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (ZFOX - Free Report) : This company that provides software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) : This non-lethal defense technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT - Free Report) : This company that manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and debt-like commercial real estate investments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 554.6% over the last 60 days.

