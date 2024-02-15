We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This automobile giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (ZFOX - Free Report) : This company that provides software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) : This non-lethal defense technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT - Free Report) : This company that manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and debt-like commercial real estate investments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 554.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.