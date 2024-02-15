Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 15th:

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote

AXIS Capital’s shares gained 13.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price

Axis Capital Holdings Limited price | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>

Published in

finance