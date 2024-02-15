Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 15th:

General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This automobile giant carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.34, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.75, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

AXIS Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.93, compared with 20.97 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


