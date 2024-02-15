See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 15th:
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This automobile giant carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.34, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Perion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.75, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.
AXIS Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.93, compared with 20.97 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
