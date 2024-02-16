We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS - Free Report) : This company which provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit design blocks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote
Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) : This company that provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Ecolab Inc. Price and Consensus
Ecolab Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ecolab Inc. Quote
Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX - Free Report) : This bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Korro Bio, Inc. Price and Consensus
Korro Bio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Korro Bio, Inc. Quote
The RMR Group Inc. (RMR - Free Report) : This asset management services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
The RMR Group Inc. Price and Consensus
The RMR Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The RMR Group Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.