New Strong Buy Stocks for February 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Woodward (WWD - Free Report) : This company which, is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) : This diversified, product design and technology company which creates lifestyle solutions through products for consumers,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.
Walker & Dunlop (WD - Free Report) : This company which, is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.
Knife River Corporation (KNF - Free Report) :This company which, mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mix concrete, asphalt and other value-added products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 day.
Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) : This company which, is one of the world’s largest suppliers of equipment for the fabrication of semiconductor, flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs), and solar photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.