New Strong Buy Stocks for February 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AppLovin (APP - Free Report) : This company which, provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.8% over the last 60 day.
Carlisle Companies (CSL - Free Report) : This company which, engages in the design, manufacture and sale of a wide range of roofing and waterproofing products, engineered products and finishing equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Molson Coors (TAP - Free Report) : This company which, is a global manufacturer and seller of beer and other beverage products has an impressive diverse portfolio of owned and partner brands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Tradeweb Markets (TW - Free Report) : This company which, is an operator of electronic marketplaces for the trading of products across the rates, credit, money markets and equities asset classes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA - Free Report) : This company which, is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.