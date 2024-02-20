Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stock to Buy for February 20th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 20th:  

Federated Hermes (FHI - Free Report) : This company which, offers world-class active investment management and engagement services across a wide range of asset classes for investors around the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.72 compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

