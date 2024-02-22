Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 22nd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:  

Oceaneering International (OII - Free Report) : This company which, is one of the leading suppliers of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Oceaneering International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Oceaneering International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.5 compared with 21.09 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Oceaneering International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) : This company which, is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.5 compared with 21.09 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Murphy USA Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

