See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 22nd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:
Oceaneering International (OII - Free Report) : This company which, is one of the leading suppliers of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Oceaneering International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Oceaneering International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oceaneering International, Inc. Quote
Oceaneering International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.5 compared with 21.09 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Oceaneering International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Oceaneering International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Oceaneering International, Inc. Quote
Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) : This company which, is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus
Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote
Murphy USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.5 compared with 21.09 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Murphy USA Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Murphy USA Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Murphy USA Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.