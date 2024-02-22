See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 22nd:
Griffon (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company which conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Griffon has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AZEK (AZEK - Free Report) : This company which, is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.
AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.34 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) : This company which, operates as an online pet retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Chewy has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 5.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
