Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 22nd:

Griffon (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company which conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Griffon has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AZEK (AZEK - Free Report) : This company which, is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.34 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) : This company which, operates as an online pet retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Chewy has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 5.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

