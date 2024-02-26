Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This global maritime shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

HNI Corporation (HNI - Free Report) : This furnishing and building products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

HNI Corporation Price and Consensus

HNI Corporation Price and Consensus

HNI Corporation price-consensus-chart | HNI Corporation Quote

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This digital infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO - Free Report) : This company which provides video software solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.

Vimeo, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vimeo, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vimeo, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vimeo, Inc. Quote

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT - Free Report) : This technology solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

John Bean Technologies Corporation Price and Consensus

John Bean Technologies Corporation Price and Consensus

John Bean Technologies Corporation price-consensus-chart | John Bean Technologies Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) - free report >>

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) - free report >>

HNI Corporation (HNI) - free report >>

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) - free report >>

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers transportation