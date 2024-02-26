We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This global maritime shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus
Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote
HNI Corporation (HNI - Free Report) : This furnishing and building products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
HNI Corporation Price and Consensus
HNI Corporation price-consensus-chart | HNI Corporation Quote
Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This digital infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus
Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote
Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO - Free Report) : This company which provides video software solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.
Vimeo, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vimeo, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vimeo, Inc. Quote
John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT - Free Report) : This technology solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
John Bean Technologies Corporation Price and Consensus
John Bean Technologies Corporation price-consensus-chart | John Bean Technologies Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.