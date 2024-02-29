Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (UGP - Free Report) : This energy and infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Price and Consensus

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Price and Consensus

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Quote

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Quote

Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG - Free Report) : This property and casualty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Employers Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

Employers Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

Employers Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | Employers Holdings Inc Quote

AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

AMERISAFE, Inc. Price and Consensus

AMERISAFE, Inc. Price and Consensus

AMERISAFE, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AMERISAFE, Inc. Quote

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) - free report >>

AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) - free report >>

Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) - free report >>

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) - free report >>

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical oil-energy