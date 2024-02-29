We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ultrapar Participações S.A. (UGP - Free Report) : This energy and infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG - Free Report) : This property and casualty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.