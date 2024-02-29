See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) - free report >>
Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) - free report >>
Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 29:
Ultrapar Participações S.A. (UGP - Free Report) : This energy and infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.
Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Price and Consensus
Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Quote
Ultrapar Participações' shares gained 21.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Price
Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. price | Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Quote
Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG - Free Report) : This property and casualty insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Employers Holdings Inc Price and Consensus
Employers Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | Employers Holdings Inc Quote
Employers Holdings' shares gained 19.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Employers Holdings Inc Price
Employers Holdings Inc price | Employers Holdings Inc Quote
AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
AMERISAFE, Inc. Price and Consensus
AMERISAFE, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AMERISAFE, Inc. Quote
AMERISAFE's shares gained 7.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AMERISAFE, Inc. Price
AMERISAFE, Inc. price | AMERISAFE, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.