These 3 Companies Posted Record-Breaking Quarters

Earnings season continues to wind down, with the bulk of notable companies already delivering quarterly results. The cycle has primarily been positive, underpinned by the Technology sector’s strong performance that has uplifted the overall earnings picture.
And throughout the period, there have been several companies delivering results that reflected quarterly records, including Apple (
AAPL, NVIDIA (NVDA), and Celsius Holdings (CELH).
Below is a chart illustrating the performance of each over the last year, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s take a closer look at each.
Apple
Market-favorite Apple posted quarterly sales of nearly $120 billion and record EPS of $2.18, exceeding our consensus expectations by 1.7% and 4.3%, respectively. Sales grew 2% year-over-year, whereas EPS showed 16% growth.
Still, EPS wasn’t the only quarterly record, as Services revenue of $23.1 billion reached its highest mark yet and grew 11% from the same period last year. Services revenue has become a nice growth driver for Apple overall, helping to decrease its reliance on the iPhone.
It’s worth noting that the reported figure modestly fell short of the Zacks Consensus estimate, snapping a streak of recent surprises.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares couldn’t hold positivity post-earnings, with AAPL shares down nearly 7% YTD and underperforming the S&P 500 by a notable margin.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s quarterly release stole the market spotlight, undoubtedly the most highly-awaited release of the period following an unbelievable growth story stemming from the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI).
The company generated record Q4 revenue of $22.1 billion and posted EPS of $5.16, reflecting remarkable growth rates of 409% and 485%, respectively. Both items exceeded our consensus earnings and revenue expectations, representing beats of 13% and 8%, respectively.
The company’s top line trajectory is visibly bullish, as shown below.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Unsurprisingly, Data Center results were the real highlight of the release, which include sales of its AI chips. NVIDIA’s Data Center raked in a record $18.4 billion throughout the period, up an astonishing 410% on a year-over-year stack and reflecting the unrelenting demand the company has been enjoying.
The reported figure blew away our consensus estimate by nearly $1.5 billion, continuing a recent streak of Data Center positivity.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Analysts have been revising their earnings expectations higher for the company over the last year, landing the stock into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Celsius Holdings
Celsius just delivered its latest batch of quarterly results, with Q4 revenue of $347 million 95% higher than the year-ago period and reflecting a record. Quarterly earnings totaled $0.17 per share, above our consensus estimate and well above the $0.01 per share mark in the same period last year.
Shares have soared following the print, up a sizable 170% just over the last year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Results were driven by strength across both International and North American markets, with sales of each growing 97% and 68% year-over-year, respectively. The company continues to win over new customers, also seeing an uptick in consumption occasions.
Bottom Line
Earnings season is slowly grinding to a halt, as the majority of notable companies have already delivered quarterly results. The Q4 cycle turned out to be positive, underpinned by the Technology sector’s strong growth.
And throughout the period, several companies, including Apple (
AAPL, NVIDIA (NVDA), and Celsius Holdings (CELH), have posted quarterly records.
Image: Bigstock
