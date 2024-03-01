Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1:

SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC - Free Report) : Thiscompany that supplies infrastructure equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

SPX Technologies' shares gained 29.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This healthcare services and products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.          

Cardinal Health's shares gained 27.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) : This restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group's shares gained 22.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


