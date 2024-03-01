See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1:
SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC - Free Report) : Thiscompany that supplies infrastructure equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
SPX Technologies' shares gained 29.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This healthcare services and products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health's shares gained 27.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) : This restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Carrols Restaurant Group's shares gained 22.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
