Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.36 compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Quote

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Rithm Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

Rithm Capital Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.40 compared with 21.47 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Rithm Capital Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Rithm Capital Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Rithm Capital Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

CNO Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.43 compared with 21.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) - free report >>

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) - free report >>

Published in

travel-leisure