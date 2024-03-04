We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.
McEwen Mining Inc. Price and Consensus
McEwen Mining Inc. price-consensus-chart | McEwen Mining Inc. Quote
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company which provides investment strategies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Northern Trust Corporation Price and Consensus
Northern Trust Corporation price-consensus-chart | Northern Trust Corporation Quote
Demant A/S (WILYY - Free Report) : This hearing healthcare and audio technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Quote
Perfect Corp. (PERF - Free Report) : This beauty and fashion tech solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 275% over the last 60 days.
Perfect Corp. Price and Consensus
Perfect Corp. price-consensus-chart | Perfect Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.