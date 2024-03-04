Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company which provides investment strategies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Demant A/S (WILYY - Free Report) : This hearing healthcare and audio technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Perfect Corp. (PERF - Free Report) : This beauty and fashion tech solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 275% over the last 60 days.

