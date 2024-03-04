See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4:
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This company that supplies infrastructure equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Dream Finders Homes' shares gained 47.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) : This construction services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
EMCOR Group's shares gained 51.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Demant A/S (WILYY - Free Report) : This hearing healthcare and audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Demant's shares gained 25.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
