Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5:

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Bank7 Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bank7 Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bank7 Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Bank7 Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) - free report >>

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) - free report >>

Published in

finance