Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7:

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

