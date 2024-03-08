Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8:

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.53 comparedwith 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This healthcare services and products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 3.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS - Free Report) : This fintech services company carries seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PagSeguro Digital has a PEG ratio of 1.01 compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

