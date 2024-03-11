Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY - Free Report) : This company that manufactures non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Demant A/S (WILYY - Free Report) : This hearing healthcare and audio technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


