Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 5%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU - Free Report) : This semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.
