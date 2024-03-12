Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus

Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 5%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Northrim BanCorp Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Northrim BanCorp Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Northrim BanCorp Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU - Free Report) : This semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Price and Consensus

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Price and Consensus

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) - free report >>

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) - free report >>

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) - free report >>

Published in

finance