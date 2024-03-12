Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise-line company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.

AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.44 compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PagSeguro Digital has a PEG ratio of 1.03 compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


