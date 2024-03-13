We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 120% over the last 60 days.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT - Free Report) : This medical devices and implants company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.