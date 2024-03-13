Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 120% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT - Free Report) : This medical devices and implants company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Price and Consensus

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Price and Consensus

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Quote

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and Consensus

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and Consensus

Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) - free report >>

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) - free report >>

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) - free report >>

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail