New Strong Buy Stocks for March 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Immersion Corporation (IMMR - Free Report) : This haptic technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.4% over the last 60 days.

NVR, Inc. (NVR - Free Report) : This homebuilder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This dialysis services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

