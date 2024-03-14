We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Immersion Corporation (IMMR - Free Report) : This haptic technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.4% over the last 60 days.
Immersion Corporation Price and Consensus
Immersion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Immersion Corporation Quote
NVR, Inc. (NVR - Free Report) : This homebuilder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.
NVR, Inc. Price and Consensus
NVR, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NVR, Inc. Quote
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Quote
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This dialysis services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus
DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.